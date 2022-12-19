U.P. govt to set up 4.6k health ATMs with facilities to test for 30 diseases instantly

LUCKNOW Months after chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the first public health ATM in September, the Uttar Pradesh government has specified that health ATMs will be installed at all 4,600 wellness centres in the state. A press statement from the state government has revealed that medical experts have already been stationed at 200 health ATMs, which are being set up to improve healthcare services in the state.

A health ATM can conduct tests for more than 30 diseases instantly, added the government communique. Recently, 200 health workers from all over the state were trained at the National Health Mission headquarters to operate the health ATMs, which have been installed at primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals of the state.

According to Parthasarathy Sen Sharma, principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, health ATMs will ensure better use of technology to make health facilities accessible to the public. Also, after training, health workers will be more skilled and thus, helpful to patients.

The principal secretary said that through these expert health workers, reports of 30 types of tests will be made available to the patients in a very short time through printouts, WhatsApp, e-mail, and SMS. Simultaneously, the results of the test will be shared by the doctors on the telemedicine hub, saving crucial patient time. Also, the availability of check-ups and treatment under one roof will reduce hassle.

Health ATMs also have the provision to provide medical consultation through telemedicine if there is no doctor. According to officials, the provision of video consultation has already started after prescribed tests at 200 places, where the health ATMs have been installed. Medical prescriptions received from doctors are being made available to patients through their phones.

“Medical officer in-charge would be responsible for the overall operation of the health ATM. Moreover, the provision of teleconsultation services through health ATMs and doctors available in e-Sanjeevani is also under process,” said the press statement.

Speaking on the development, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of association of international doctors, said, “Health ATMs are instrumental in reducing the time taken for basic tests and medical needs such as monitoring blood pressure, which might take time if a person has to visit a hospital. As health ATMs are located strategically, people can access them comfortably.”