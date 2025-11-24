UP groom killed minutes before key ritual as speeding truck hits, drags him for several metres

A speeding truck killed a 25-year-old groom moments before an important wedding ritual in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident reportedly took place in the Binauli police station area. Further investigation in the case is underway. (AI generated (Google Gemini))

Subodh, a physiotherapist from Pichhokra village, had arrived for his wedding procession at Sarurpurkalan village on Sunday night.

Just before the “chadhat” ceremony was to begin, the man's health deteriorated and he stepped out to vomit along the Delhi–Saharanpur national highway, news agency PTI reported.

The speeding vehicle dragged him for several metres before fleeing the scene, NDTV reported.

Relatives of the severely injured groom rushed him to hospital; however, he died on the way, police said, adding that the truck driver fled with the vehicle. Baghpat Kotwali in-charge Dixit Tyagi said CCTV footage from the area was being examined to identify the truck. Further investigation in the case is underway.

