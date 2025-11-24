Tejas crash an ‘isolated occurrence': What HAL said after Dubai air show incident

Days after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during an air show in Dubai, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has said on Monday the crash of a fighter jet was an “isolated occurrence”. A bystander watches as an Indian HAL Tejas crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central(AP)

As per a Reuters report, the crash was caused by "exceptional circumstances", said HAL, without providing further details.

HAL, which is the key manufacturer of the aircraft powered by General Electric engines, said it does not expect the jet crash to impact its business operations or future deliveries.

The company further added that it will extend its cooperation to the investigation.

On Friday, India's Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow. The crash also resulted in the death of the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

The 37-year-old pilot, known for his sharp skills and adventurous flying spirit, was performing a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre when the incident occurred.

Black smoke billowed over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, as horrified spectators watched in shock.

A zoomed in video showed the Tejas fighter jet as it attempted the stunts. Another video showed the final moments of the jet and the pilot trying to eject, but remained unsuccessful.

Following the deadly crash, the Indian Air Force said it is will be setting up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause.

Moments after the crash, the state-run aerospace company stated it was "deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show."

(With inputs from Reuters)