Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Two buses collide in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi; six dead, over 50 injured

HT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 01:24 pm IST

The injured have been reportedly been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.

Six people have died and over 50 have been injured in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district after two buses collided on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

At least 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred. The injured have been reportedly been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.

The accident took place when a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another heading from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti rammed into each other, NDTV reported. The two buses were left mangled as a result of the collision after which local authorities and and firefighters undertook a massive rescue operation.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

