UP: Healthcare workers who didn’t get Covid vaccine can do so on January 22
Healthcare workers, who did not turn up for Covid vaccination on Saturday, will be given another chance to get the jab in the next round, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare.
The health department had registered 31,700 healthcare workers on Co-WIN portal for the first round of the vaccination, of which 22,643 workers came at 317 vaccination centres across UP. The 9,057 healthcare workers who could not make it would be given another chance in the next round of the Covid vaccination, Prasad said.
The next round of vaccination is on January 22, preparations for which have started in all districts. “We have an adequate stock of vaccine. The name of the beneficiaries will be uploaded on the Co-WIN portal. They will be informed through SMS about the date and location of the centre where they will be vaccinated,” said Prasad.
Also read | Covid-19 vaccination: Key meeting likely today on future course of efforts
After the second round of vaccination on January 22, the health department will hold vaccination drive twice a week. The dates will be finalised after the second round of vaccination, he said.
The first round of vaccination was successful, except for a few minor incidents. There was no report of any serious complications to any beneficiary following the shot. After the vaccination of healthcare workers in the first phase, frontline workers will be inoculated in the second phase, he added.
A health department officer said the first round of Covid vaccination had sent the message to people that it’s safe and there are no side-effects.
A meeting of health department officers will be held under the chairmanship of health and family welfare minister JP Singh to review the first round of vaccination.
“UP has received 1,055,500 Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin (doses). The state plans to vaccinate 900,000 healthcare workers in the first phase,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says recoveries in India exceed active Covid-19 cases by 1 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa slams Thackeray on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you were a man...': Congress MLA caught threatening officer on cam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most airline passengers complained of non-refunds during lockdown: DGCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional parties AJP, Raijor Dal inch closer to alliance for Assam assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to save lives in India': Gadkari inaugurates Road Safety Month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengali actor’s 2015 tweet hurt my religious sentiments: BJP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Saudi Arabia, UAE could seek early repayment of loan to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employee union at GM Motors opposes closure of Telgaon plant, moves court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani, Adani caught in crossfire over farm laws in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Embassy in China limits republic day ceremony to staff due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs case: Maha cabinet minister's son-in-law sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government to form panel to identify new land for IIT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox