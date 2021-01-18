UP: Healthcare workers who didn’t get Covid vaccine can do so on January 22

Healthcare workers, who did not turn up for Covid vaccination on Saturday, will be given another chance to get the jab in the next round, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare.

The health department had registered 31,700 healthcare workers on Co-WIN portal for the first round of the vaccination, of which 22,643 workers came at 317 vaccination centres across UP. The 9,057 healthcare workers who could not make it would be given another chance in the next round of the Covid vaccination, Prasad said.

The next round of vaccination is on January 22, preparations for which have started in all districts. “We have an adequate stock of vaccine. The name of the beneficiaries will be uploaded on the Co-WIN portal. They will be informed through SMS about the date and location of the centre where they will be vaccinated,” said Prasad.

After the second round of vaccination on January 22, the health department will hold vaccination drive twice a week. The dates will be finalised after the second round of vaccination, he said.

The first round of vaccination was successful, except for a few minor incidents. There was no report of any serious complications to any beneficiary following the shot. After the vaccination of healthcare workers in the first phase, frontline workers will be inoculated in the second phase, he added.

A health department officer said the first round of Covid vaccination had sent the message to people that it’s safe and there are no side-effects.

A meeting of health department officers will be held under the chairmanship of health and family welfare minister JP Singh to review the first round of vaccination.

“UP has received 1,055,500 Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin (doses). The state plans to vaccinate 900,000 healthcare workers in the first phase,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information.