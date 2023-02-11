UP investors summit 2023: State to play vital role in achieving $5 trillion economy goal, say Shah, Rajnath

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an “extremely reliable destination” for investors and the state will play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of making the country a $5 trillion economy.

Shah was speaking at a session titled ‘Enhancing and Empowering MSME and Cooperatives’ at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Lucknow when he said that the three-day event, which kicked off on Friday, will help make the state an economic hub of the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country a $5 trillion economy. For this, the development of Uttar Pradesh is necessary. This is why taking Uttar Pradesh forward means giving speed to the development of the country,” he said.

“Unless there is development in Uttar Pradesh, our country cannot develop much,” he added.

Shah said the MSME sector has huge potential for steering the state towards development.

“I come from Gujarat where industry and investment are not new. But I can say that several industries which are counted among the biggest in the world started as MSME. Cooperative and MSME sectors have the biggest potential for employment. The trust given to the MSME sector in UP will provide a robust system to generate employment here,” he said.

Singh, who addressed the inaugural ceremony, said Uttar Pradesh has now become one of the most attractive destinations for investment in the world. “Today, India has become the most attractive destination for investment in the world. UP rising and India rising are two sides of the same coin,” he said.

The state has become an “extremely reliable destination” for investors, he added.

The defence minister also took a dig at the previous governments, saying earlier, investments in the state were seen as “invest-waste” but now, it is being viewed as “invest-best”.

“The business community is now looked upon with trust and respect as a wealth contributor as the previous ineffective rules – which were a red tape for the industry – have now turned into a red carpet. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh will also gain the pace of development which was once taken up by Gujarat during his chief ministerial phase,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON