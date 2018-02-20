UP man allegedly kills one-month-old daughter as he wanted a son

Angry over the birth of a girl, a man and his family members allegedly killed his one-month-old daughter and later beat up his wife for protesting in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, the police said Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the incident took place Monday.

Rajesh Chauhan had married Sangita almost three years ago. A month ago they had a daughter, but Rajesh and his family members were expecting a son. This led to frequent arguments between the couple, and Rajesh used to beat her up, the police officer said.

“Yesterday (Monday), when Sangita returned her home after for some work, she found her daughter dead. As she started protesting, Rajesh and his family members beat her up. They locked Sangita in a room, and the baby was buried,” the additional SP said.

Sangita managed to escape from her house, and narrated the entire sequence of events to the superintendent of police, Singh said.

A case of murder has been registered against Rajesh and three of his family members on the basis of the complaint, the additional SP said.

“Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem,” the police officer said.