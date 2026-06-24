UP man arrested in Karnataka over suspected terror links, contacts in Pakistan

A 20-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in Karnataka's Davanagere over suspected terror links and alleged contacts with people in Pakistan, police said on Wednesday. The man came under suspicion after they received credible intelligence inputs about his online activities. (PTI/representative )

Suhail had recently arrived in Harihar taluk and was working as a painter. Authorities said he had been staying in a rented home and reached the area around two weeks ago in search of employment.

He was arrested on Tuesday by the Harihara Rural Police in coordination with intelligence officials after receiving inputs from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Officials subsequently handed him over to the concerned investigating agency for further examination.

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"We secured the accused and handed him over to the investigating agency concerned," a senior police officer said, as per PTI.

According to investigators, material suspected to be linked to terror-related activities was recovered from the accused's WhatsApp account. Preliminary findings also suggest that he had been communicating with multiple individuals based in Pakistan.

Earlier arrests The development comes amid heightened security scrutiny in Karnataka following the arrest of two other suspects on June 4 from Tumakuru and Davangere districts.

Those individuals were allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based person through social media and were accused of conspiring to take part in activities considered harmful to India's national security, as per PTI.

Davanagere Superintendent of Police Shekhar HT said the suspect came under police scrutiny after authorities received credible intelligence inputs regarding his online activities, news agency ANI reported.

"Based on some credible information, we have secured him and verified him. Upon checking his mobile, it is found that he is in contact with some foreign entities with respect to these terror-related activities on social media platforms. We have registered a case in this connection, and we have arrested him. And we are going to analyse his complete social media platform through his mobile. And after that, we will conclude the investigation as to who he was and how he was in contact with others. All angles we are going to investigate this case in future," the SP told ANI.