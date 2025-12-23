UP man dies by suicide in hotel room hours after posting WhatsApp status with deceased wife

A 27-year-old man died by suicide in a hotel room in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. As per a report by news agency PTI, hours before his death, the man had posted a photograph with his deceased first wife on the status on his WhatsApp. The hotel management alerted the police, and the door of the hotel was opened after the cops arrived(Representational)

The man, identified as Alok Verma, was a native of Jalalpur village in UP, and was found dead at a hotel room in Radhe Nagar locality of Barabanki on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Along with the photo with his wife, the status on his WhatsApp read, “I am coming to you. Please forgive me, everyone.”

Verma's first wife had passed away, following which he had remarried, his family members told police.

Verma had been frequently staying at the hotel for the past few months, booking a room two to three times a week, hotel manager Anshik told PTI.

According to the manager, Verma had again booked a room on Monday around 9:30 pm. However, he did not open the door of the room 110 till around 10 am on Tuesday morning.

The hotel staff could also hear his mobile phone ringing continuously in the room, and there was no response to their repeated knocks and calls, according to the PTI report.

Following this, the hotel management alerted the police, and the door of the hotel was opened after the cops arrived at the scene.

Verma's family, upon inquiry, told the cops that he had appeared normal in the days leading up to the incident, and gave no impression that he would take this step, police told PTI. City police station SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the incident was being probed, adding that further action would be initiated based on the post-mortem report.

