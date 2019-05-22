UP man dies in police lock-up, wife alleges brutality

A man died allegedly due to police brutality, while in custody, in Kannauj, late on Monday night.

The victim, Ravindra Kumar, who was sick, was dumped outside his house in an unconscious state by two policemen in Bathuniya village, Thatiya. He died when the family was taking him to the hospital in Kannauj.

His death infuriated villagers who demonstrated at the local Thatiya police station.

Additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said that the police have registered a case against the police post in charge Surendra Singh, two constables Sachin, Praveen, two informers Baba Yogendra and Kishore.

Ravindra and his brother Devendra were brought to the police station after they fought over property.

Ravindra’s wife, Rambeti, said that when she reached the police station, he was being beaten up. The police released Devendra in an hour but held Ravindra back.

Rambeti alleged that police informers facilitated Devendra’s release after his family allegedly bribed the police. And since she could not pay up, her husband was beaten up.

Late on Monday night, two constables on a motorcycle dumped Ravindra outside his house. He was barely breathing and by the time he could receive medical attention, he died, she said.

“His entire back was blue; he was brutally beaten with batons and straps,” she said.

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:42 IST