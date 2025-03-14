Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP man found dead with injury mark on head; family alleges murder

PTI |
Mar 14, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Before his death, the man was consuming alcohol with some of his friends in the village, police said.

A 40-year-old man drinking liquor with his friends at the Siklodhi village here was found dead with an injury on his forehead, with police suspecting that he might have rammed his head to an electricity pole in an intoxicated state, leading to his death.

Police said the real cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives.(Representational image)
Police said the real cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives.(Representational image)

Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Raj Friday said the body of Chunbad Singh was found near an electricity pole on Thursday night.

Before his death, the man was consuming alcohol with some of his friends in the village, the police officer said, adding Singh might have rammed himself into the pole in an intoxicated state, causing his death.

The ASP said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the real cause of the death will be known after the report arrives.

Meanwhile, the deceased's kin and former village head Himmat Singh alleged that Chunbad Singh was killed by someone. There is also a strangulation mark on Chunbad Singh's neck, he claimed.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On