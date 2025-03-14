UP man found dead with injury mark on head; family alleges murder

A 40-year-old man drinking liquor with his friends at the Siklodhi village here was found dead with an injury on his forehead, with police suspecting that he might have rammed his head to an electricity pole in an intoxicated state, leading to his death. Police said the real cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives.(Representational image)

Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Raj Friday said the body of Chunbad Singh was found near an electricity pole on Thursday night.

Before his death, the man was consuming alcohol with some of his friends in the village, the police officer said, adding Singh might have rammed himself into the pole in an intoxicated state, causing his death.

The ASP said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the real cause of the death will be known after the report arrives.

Meanwhile, the deceased's kin and former village head Himmat Singh alleged that Chunbad Singh was killed by someone. There is also a strangulation mark on Chunbad Singh's neck, he claimed.