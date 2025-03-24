Menu Explore
UP man lands in trouble for writing 'I love you Pakistan' on social media; booked

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 08:27 PM IST

An FIR has been registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for actions deemed contradictory to national integrity.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was booked for allegedly posting an "I love you Pakistan" message on social media, PTI reported on Monday, citing a police officer.

The accused has been identified as Tabrez Alam, a resident of Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia.(Image for representation/Pixabay)
The accused has been identified as Tabrez Alam, a resident of Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia.

According to the city's Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Singh, the man was identified as Tabrez Alam, a resident of Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia.

The incident came to light after Alam's post was highlighted by a group called “Akhand Bharat Sankalp Nath Nagari 25” on social media platform X.

The group claimed that the post harmed India's unity and integrity and demanded strict action against Tabrez, according to PTI.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for actions deemed contradictory to national integrity, the SHO said.

According to the official, Tabrez had earlier been accused of abducting a Hindu girl and attempting to convert her.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, she had left home with jewellery and cash after being allegedly lured by Tabrez, according to PTI.

He reportedly took her to Ghaziabad, where he tried to convert and threatened to kill her if she did not comply. Police have yet to find the girl, and a hunt is still ongoing for her.

Earlier this month, two employees of two ordnance factories in Uttar Pradesh were arrested for sharing confidential information with Pakistan’s ISI.

Vikas Kumar, 38, who worked as a junior manager at the Kanpur factory, and Ravindra Kumar, 45, of Firozabad were arrested by ATS on March 13 and 19, respectively. They ‘leaked’ information to their ISI handlers in return for some easy money offered to them.

Both of them were targeted by the same fake Facebook profile under the name of Neha Sharma.

(Inputs from PTI)

