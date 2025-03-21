Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism is biggest roadblock to peace: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday criticised Pakistan for actively backing cross-border terrorism, describing it as the “biggest roadblock to peace” in the region, and for hosting controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted by Indian authorities. Zakir Naik met former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz, in Lahore earlier this week. (Videograb)

Both countries have traded charges in recent days over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar saying that Pakistan’s occupation of a part of the erstwhile state in 1948 marks the longest standing illegal occupation of a territory by another country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too urged Pakistan to vacate Indian territory under its “illegal” occupation. Pakistan’s foreign ministry responded to his remarks by describing them as “misleading and one-sided”.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing on Friday that the world “clearly knows that the real issue is Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism”.

He added, “In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region.”

Responding to a question about Zakir Naik meeting former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz, in Lahore earlier this week, Jaiswal said: “This is not the first time that he [Naik] has been feted in Pakistan.

“And obviously, it shows the kind of approach his hosts have and what it means for us, and what it means in terms of giving so much support to a person who is wanted here.”

Jaiswal responded to another question on whether the Indian side was invited to an event organised by the Pakistan high commission on Thursday to celebrate the festival of Nowruz by saying: “I do not have confirmed information at the moment on whether they invited anyone...As for invitations, they depend on relationships, don’t they? Invitations are respected…accepting them depends on the nature of the relationship.”

Naik, who is wanted in India for alleged involvement in money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, arrived in Pakistan last month. He had also visited the neighbouring country last October. After he fled India in 2016 and became a permanent resident of Malaysia, his Indian passport was revoked.

India’s request for Naik’s extradition is pending with Malaysia and it is not clear what documents he is using to travel.