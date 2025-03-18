'Pakistan should…': India's strong response over Jammu and Kashmir remarks

India on Tuesday reaffirmed its strong stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue asking Pakistan to vacate the Indian territory that it illegally occupies. "Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," MEA spokesperson said.(@MEAIndia)

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while responding to media queries on Pakistan's rece 'Kashmir comment,' said that the neighbouring country's promotion of cross-border terrorism is the "biggest roadblock" to peace and security in the region.

"The world knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region. Instead of spreading lies, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA spokesperson said.

What did Pakistan say about Jammu and Kashmir?

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with renowned American podcaster Lex Fridman, talked about India's efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, including inviting then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony.

However, PM Modi noted that every attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal by India's neighbour.

In response to PM Modi's remark, Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement rebuffing the Indian leader's remarks.

Pakistan alleged that India was involved in fomenting trouble on Pakistani soil and carrying out "state-sanctioned oppression" in Jammu and Kashmir. It also accused India of "orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories," PTI reported.

Previously, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan claimed that the rebels involved in the attack on the Jaffar Express were in contact with ring leaders in Afghanistan.

"India has been involved in terrorism in Pakistan. In the particular attack on Jaffar Express, the terrorists had been in contact with their handlers and ring leaders in Afghanistan," Shafqat Ali Khan said during his weekly press briefing.

Pakistan claimed that the attackers were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan, a suggestion India has strongly denied.

In his response, Jaiswal called the allegations made by Pakistan "baseless," adding, "The whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its internal problems and failures onto others."