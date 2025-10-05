Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP man nabbed for murder of co-worker from ship in Gujarat

PTI |
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 12:47 pm IST

The company owner had transferred meal expense funds to the account of Prajapati which were meant to be shared by him and Saroj, he said.

A man accused of killing a co-worker at a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been apprehended from a ship at Okha Port in Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kharpat Prajapati (35), and the victim, Dilip Saroj, were employed at a private company located in Vasai (East) under Naigaon police station area, senior police inspector Vijay Kadam said.(Representational)
The accused, identified as Sunil Kharpat Prajapati (35), and the victim, Dilip Saroj, were employed at a private company located in Vasai (East) under Naigaon police station area, senior police inspector Vijay Kadam said.(Representational)

The incident took place on September 7 in Vasai area here.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kharpat Prajapati (35), and the victim, Dilip Saroj, were employed at a private company located in Vasai (East) under Naigaon police station area, senior police inspector Vijay Kadam said.

The company owner had transferred meal expense funds to the account of Prajapati which were meant to be shared by him and Saroj, he said.

"Instead of sharing the funds, the accused withheld the amount, which led to a heated dispute between him and the victim," Kadam said.

During the quarrel, Prajapati allegedly attacked Saroj with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries on his head, eyes and hand, and then absconded, the official said.

A case was initially registered against Prajapati at Naigaon Police Station under sections for voluntarily causing hurt and other charges.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which the charge of murder was invoked against the accused, the official said.

After a technical analysis and intelligence gathering, the police learned that the accused had been hiding aboard a ship docked at Okha Port, Dwarka, in Gujarat, he said.

The Naigaon crime detection branch officers then carried out a massive search operation, inspecting more than 200 ships in and around the port area before locating the accused at a vessel docked there, the official said.

He was taken into custody on October 2 and subsequently brought to Palghar, the police said.

The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been residing in the Vasai area here, they added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man nabbed for murder of co-worker from ship in Gujarat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On