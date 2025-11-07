Bhadohi , A case has been filed against a man in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district for allegedly impersonating a police officer and cheating the parents of a missing minor girl out of ₹12,000 under the pretext of conducting her medical examination, police said on Friday. UP: Man posing as cop cheats parents of missing girl in Bhadohi

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said that a 17-year-old girl from a locality under the Gyanpur police station area was allegedly abducted on October 27 by a man named Sanjay Yadav while she was on her way to a coaching centre.

A case of kidnapping was registered on November 1, and an investigation is currently underway, he added.

The SP noted that the girl's family later alleged that after the FIR was filed, some individuals made videos of their daughter under duress and sent them to her mother's mobile phone.

According to the complaint, the girl's mother received a phone call from someone claiming to be a crime branch officer who stated that their daughter had been found. He allegedly demanded ₹12,000 online for her medical examination, which the woman's husband paid. However, the girl has not been located as of now.

SP Manglik mentioned that the woman met with him on Thursday, detailing the entire incident and requesting help in finding her daughter and recovering the money taken by the impersonator.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act on Thursday evening, the officer said.

The girl's family has also alleged that Sanjay Yadav's father, Suryabhan Yadav, is employed as a Home Guard at the Gyanpur police station and that local police may be influenced, causing delays in recovering their daughter.

The SP informed that both the Cyber Crime Police Station and Gyanpur Police Station have been instructed to investigate the case thoroughly and ensure the safe recovery of the girl.

"Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.