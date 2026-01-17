UP man strangles wife to death over suspicion of extramarital affair, walks into police station to confess

Hours after murdering his wife and roaming around in the city figuring out what to do next, a 24-year-old man, Sachin Singh Bhadauria, walked into the Maharajpur police station in Kanpur and surrendered on Saturday, said officials. After killing his wife, Bhadauria reportedly roamed around in the city for over four hours before he stepped into the police station to confess to the crime. (Representational Photo/Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Bhadauria told the police that he strangled his wife, 22-year-old Shweta Singh, to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair, just four months after their wedding, news agency PTI reported citing police. Bhadauria was then taken into custody for questioning.

The couple hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district and had gotten married after eloping, said police. The couple had initially fled to Surat before going to Kanpur where Bhadauria worked as an autorickshaw driver, the report said.

A ploy, an argument, and then a murder The accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship and wanted to test if his suspicion was true, the police said. For that, he hatched a plan to catch her off guard and informed her that he would return home only on Saturday.

He claimed that on Friday night he returned home unexpectedly and allegedly found her in the company of two young men from the neighbourhood, leading to an altercation. Police were called to the spot through the emergency helpline 112, and after preliminary questioning, all parties were let off with a warning, officials said.

But the story did not end here. Stretching the brawl further, the couple exchanged in another heated argument during which, Bhadauria admitted, that he lost his temper and strangled his wife to death.

He then allegedly wrapped her body in a blanket and left it on a cot inside their rented room at New Hitech City Colony area of Maharajpur, the report said.

Police officials accompanied him to the spot, where they found Shweta's body.

Bhadauria is under arrest and is being interrogated, PTI reported citing deputy commissioner of police (east), Satyajeet Gupta, who added that the woman's family has been informed and that police would take further action on the basis of their complaint and the findings of the investigation.

Police have registered a case of murder with further legal proceedings underway.

(With inputs from PTI)