Jul 25, 2025
UP Man suffers burns; family alleges attack by in-laws, police suspect suicide attempt

PTI |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:28 pm IST

Sunny was en route to Haridwar on his motorcycle on Tuesday evening, when three to four people intercepted him near Garhi Kangran village and assaulted him.

Lucknow: A 25-year-old man sustained severe burn injuries here with his family alleging that his wife and in-laws assaulted and set him ablaze, while police suspect that he tried to commit suicide as his wife refused to return home.

The police has registered a case against four people including his wife.(Representational)
Based on the complaint lodged by his family police has registered a case against four people including his wife on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Sunny was en route to Haridwar on his motorcycle on Tuesday evening, when three to four people intercepted him near Garhi Kangran village and assaulted him. They then took him to the village and set him ablaze using petrol.

Sunny sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and was taken to Meerut Medical College from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bachchu Singh said that an FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway, but prima facie the case appears "suspicious".

Police in its initial inquiry found that Sunny had gone to his in-laws' house to bring his wife home but she refused to return. Distraught by this, he then poured petrol and set himself on fire, the officer said.

Singh confirmed that further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

