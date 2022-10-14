UP minister nephew held for bid to run over eatery staff

The nephew of a minister in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to run over a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him, police said, adding that he was charged with attempt to murder and extortion, among other charges.

The accused, Amit Saxena, is the nephew of UP’s minister of state (independent charge) for forests and environment, zoological gardens, and climate change, Arun Kumar Saxena.

Minister Saxena, who represents the Bareilly assembly seat, told news agency PTI on Friday that police must take action in the case without “laxity”.

The case pertains to a fight Amit had with the staff at a restaurant in Bareilly on October 11.

According to Bareilly superintendent of police (city), Rahul Bhati, Amit was refused service because the restaurant had closed for the night, following which he allegedly vandalised the premises with two of his associates and left after abusing the staff. Around 10.30pm, he returned in his car and tried to run over the staff who were eating outside the restaurant, Bhati added.

According to additional superintendent of police (city), Rahul Raj, Amit was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court on Friday. Both of his accused associates have also been arrested.

The FIR against Amit was registered based on a complaint filed by the restaurant’s owner, Sushant Kashyap, on Wednesday at Prem Nagar police station. Kashyap has alleged in the complaint that Amit also tried to extort ₹1 lakh from him.

Initially, the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for assault, criminal intimidation and extortion.

ASP Raj confirmed on Friday that the IPC’s Section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to the FIR in accordance with statements and CCTV footage from the restaurant.

Arun Kumar Saxena, a physician by profession, won the assembly election from Bareilly for the second time in a row in 2022 and is a first-time minister.

According to a police officer privy to the case, Amit Saxena was arrested in June when he allegedly assaulted a platoon commander of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). The officer said the platoon commander had lodged an FIR against Amit at the Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly. He was granted bail in that case.

(With PTI inputs)