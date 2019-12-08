UP minor commits suicide after gang rape, threats: Kin

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:41 IST

A 16-year-old girl allegedly facing threats from her alleged rapists committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat on Friday amid a national outrage over recent crimes against women across the country.

The family of the girl said that she would have been alive had police arrested her alleged rapists as soon as the alleged rape was reported to them.

“They [the accused] have been roaming free in the village and threatened us. She was distressed because of this,” said a member of her family.

The family member said that she was found hanging and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

“...[Police] did not make any arrests since the time the crime was reported until today [Saturday]. Our daughter was distressed because the three accused were roaming freely in the village and had been threatening us with dire consequences. Fearing for her life, we sent her to her cousin’s place a week ago,’’ the family member said.

“Everyday, over the phone she would ask only one question--has anyone been arrested? We always replied in negative... she would always disconnect her phone after our reply. She would be either silent or cry,” he said.

The 16-year-old’s family said that three men allegedly abducted and raped her on November 13. The family said that the girl returned home on November 17 and said that she had been gang-raped.

They added that she was produced before a magistrate on November 22 where she named the three accused — Lala, Sunny, and Rinku — who were booked for rape on December 2.

Police superintendent Anurag Vats said that Rinku has been absconding while two others were arrested on Saturday. He did not respond to questions about the alleged inaction in the case. An FIR under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage) was registered, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.