UP: Missing Dalit woman's body found in Ayodhya, family alleges torture

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:53 PM IST

The body was found unclothed, with deep cuts, fractures, and signs of physical violence, police said

The body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who was missing for two days, was found in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in a brutal condition on Saturday.

The victim's family has alleged murder claiming that her body showed signs of brutal torture(HT_PRINT)
The body was found unclothed, with deep cuts, fractures, and signs of physical violence, police said.

The victim's family has alleged murder claiming that her body showed signs of brutal torture, PTI reported.

As per the police, the woman's body was discovered by her brother-in-law approximately 500 meters from the village, in a small canal. The woman had gone missing on Thursday and since then, the family members have been looking for her.

Family reveals gruesome details

The family members claimed that the woman's eyes were missing from her body and that her limbs had been tied with ropes.

The condition of the body was so horrific that her elder sister and two other women fainted upon seeing it, family members claimed. Villagers who helped transport the body also noted that her leg appeared fractured.

Circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari confirmed that a missing person report had been filed on Friday after the family’s complaint, and police initiated a search.

Now that the body has been recovered, a post-mortem report will determine further action, he added.

"Once we receive the post-mortem findings, we will proceed accordingly," he told PTI.

However, the family has accused local authorities of inaction, alleging that police had not made an active effort to locate the woman following the missing report.

After the recovery of the woman's body in such horrible condition, a large crowd gathered at the scene and demanded speedy justice for the victim and her family.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have launched an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to identify those responsible.

After the incident was reported, Samajwadi Party’s local leader Tej Narain Pandey met the family and assured them of all help.

