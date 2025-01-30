Bikers snatch woman’s phone in broad daylight; shocking incident caught on camera

In a shocking incident captured on camera, men on a motorcycle snatched a woman's phone in broad daylight, leaving her stunned. The footage, shared on the microblogging platform, shows the distressing moment unfold on what appears to be a quiet residential street. The incident was captured on CCTV.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

The video begins with a woman seated on a parked two-wheeler, seemingly engrossed in using her phone. Within moments, a group of three individuals on a single bike enters the frame. Without warning, they snatch the phone from her hands and speed away.

Caught off guard, the woman takes about five to ten seconds to react, visibly stunned by the sudden theft. Shortly after, a few children emerge from a nearby house, screaming in response to the crime.

The incident, which has yet to be geographically verified, triggered a wave of responses on social media. Many users commended the woman's calm demeanour. One person wrote, “She saved herself from getting dragged for nothing. Kudos to her maturity.”

Another user empathised with the victim, commenting, “Poor girl got shocked.”

One user wrote, “She thought, they were doing prank or somethin”

Earlier in January, two bikers allegedly snatched and fled with a bag containing ₹3.5 lakh cash from a couple of wedding guests waiting outside a banquet hall in Ghaziabad’s Loni. Police said the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed outside the banquet hall.

Police registered an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station and formed several teams to trace the suspects.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a banquet hall where the groom’s father, Inderpal Singh Thakur, 58, was waiting along with his brother Kiranpal Singh, 55.

