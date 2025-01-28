Bengaluru burglary surge: Thief steals bicycle in broad daylight as CCTV captures his every move. Watch

Amid a growing number of burglary incidents in Bengaluru, a man was caught on CCTV stealing an expensive bicycle from a house in the Indiranagar area. The shocking footage, which quickly went viral on social media, shows a thief entering a home and making off with a bicycle that was parked inside. The footage was shared by Instagram user Noor Zahira, who revealed that the theft took place at her sister's residence. In her post, Noor expressed her disbelief at the ease with which the thief took the bike and urged residents in the area to be more cautious. The face of accused was clearly visible on the security camera, which should make it easier for the police and community members to identify him. (Screengrab from viral video)

She explained that this was not an isolated incident, as a similar theft occurred just days earlier in the same neighborhood, where a bicycle worth ₹25,000 was stolen from an apartment. Noor highlighted that such crimes have been on the rise in Indiranagar, urging locals to stay vigilant. She advised people to always lock their bicycles and secure their belongings, as the area has witnessed a string of similar thefts lately.

In the CCTV footage, the thief, dressed in a cap, is seen surveying the area to make sure no one is watching. After confirming the coast was clear, he entered the house and took the bicycle before quickly fleeing the scene. His face was clearly visible on the security camera, which should make it easier for the police and community members to identify him.

Bengaluru has been grappling with an increase in robbery and theft incidents in recent weeks. In a separate case, a 32-year-old bank manager from West Bengaluru discovered that her gold ornaments, stored in a locker at her workplace, had gone missing. The Basaveshwaranagar police suspect an insider’s involvement in the theft. The manager explained that access to the locker required both the customer’s key and a master key, which were typically stored in the bank’s cash box. She suspects that someone may have taken her locker key from her bag and used it to steal the ornaments.