Low-hanging OFC cable wires on road claim life of a young Bengaluru techie: Report

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 23-year-old techie in Bengaluru lost his life after being run over by a BMTC bus near Kundalahalli. The victim, identified as Rohit R Patel, a resident of Bommanahalli and employee of a private firm, was returning home from work when his scooter became entangled in low-hanging optical fibre cables (OFC). This negligence by civic authorities caused him to fall onto the road, right into the path of the bus, reported The Times of India. A 23-year-old techie died after he was ran over by a BMTC bus in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred between 6:20 PM and 6:30 PM on January 25. Patel was thrown to the right side of his scooter, and the BMTC bus following him was unable to slow down in time, fatally running over him. He died on the spot, according to HAL traffic police.

Authorities have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Patel’s parents. "We arrested the bus driver, and he has been released on bail. Efforts are underway to identify the company responsible for the low-hanging cables, and appropriate action will be taken against those accountable," a police officer stated.

In response to the incident, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials began removing low-hanging cables from the area. However, reports indicate that several cables remain at a dangerously low height of five feet, posing ongoing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Previous incidents highlight civic apathy

This isn’t the first time Bengaluru’s civic negligence has led to fatalities. Last year, a 50-year-old woman died in the Tavarekere area after an electric wire fell on her while she was walking.

In another shocking case, a 23-year-old woman, Soundarya, and her nine-month-old baby were electrocuted on a footpath near Hope Farm in Kadugodi. The incident occurred when Soundarya stepped on a live wire, mistaking it for an optical fibre cable. Both mother and child died on the spot, while her husband narrowly escaped.

These incidents have once again drawn attention to the recurring issue of civic apathy in Bengaluru, a city known as India’s tech capital. Residents have raised concerns over the lack of accountability and delayed action in addressing such hazards, which continue to claim innocent lives