'She wants my death': Karnataka man dies by suicide, alleges harassment by wife

A 40-year-old man died by suicide in Karnataka's Hubballi allegedly due to harrasment by his wife on Sunday. Petaru Gollapalli, who worked in a private firm, left behind a suicide note alleging harrasment by his wife.

Petaru Gollapalli, who worked in a private firm, left behind a suicide note alleging harrasment by his wife, PTI reported. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the couple got married two years ago and started living separately after three months of marriage following frequent quarrels.

The victim's wife has filed for divorce and demanded ₹20 lakh in alimony. The victim's brother, Eshayya, said that since it was Sunday, everyone had gone to church. When they returned home in the afternoon, he found his brother hanging, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver, accomplice assault pedestrian and rob ₹24,000 via QR code: Report)

In the suicide note, Petaru held his wife responsible for his death and said, “Daddy, I am sorry. My wife is killing me. She wants my death". Seeking justice for his brother, Eshayya said Petaru was working at a private firm, but lost his job three months ago.

"We want justice for my brother. That woman (deceased's wife) should be arrested. No one should suffer the way my brother has suffered. Her elder brother had also beaten him and there is also a police report about it," he added as per the agency report.

Based on a complaint from the victim's brother, a case under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against his wife, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(Also Read: All cases against pro-Kannada activists will be withdrawn, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah)

Last month, a 34-year-old techie, Atul Subhash, died by suicide in Bengaluru following alleged harassment by his wife and her family.

In a death note, Subhash alleged that his wife and her family had filed false cases against him and subjected him to extreme mental anguish over ongoing legal disputes, including divorce, alimony, and child custody.

(With PTI inputs)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).