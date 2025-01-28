Traffic snarls back on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, commuters express frustration

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), a crucial stretch lined with tech parks, is grappling with severe traffic congestion once again as ongoing infrastructure and civic projects disrupt the flow. Commuters are facing significant delays during peak hours, with authorities advising people to avoid the area to escape gridlock. Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (file)(PTI)

Frustrated citizens have taken to social media to share their ordeal. One user on X posted, "Bumper traffic on ORR KR Puram rly stn towards Marathahalli! If you have not joined the traffic better not join. If already in, enjoy."

Another user recounted being stuck for over 90 minutes while commuting from Marathahalli, saying, "Why there is so much traffic on Outer Ring Road from Marathahalli towards the tin factory?! @blrcitytraffic @east_bengaluru. Any ideas? I’m stuck here for almost 1 hour and 30 minutes. Don’t complain that migrants caused this."

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory, alerting citizens to the situation on ORR. "Due to ongoing metro work at Outer Ring Road Salem Railway Bridge, the traffic from Mahadevapura towards Marathahalli and from Marathahalli towards Mahadevapura will be slow. Please cooperate with us and plan accordingly. Thank you," the police stated.

What triggered traffic jams?

The traffic snarls stem from a bridge installation project near Doddanekkundi, close to Rainbow Hospital. Authorities had previously warned that traffic flow near this section of ORR would be disrupted on January 27 and 28 due to the launch of a 65-meter composite girder across the Salem Bridge (Railway Crossing).

The work, scheduled between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on both days, falls under the jurisdiction of HAL Airport and Mahadevapura Traffic Police. To accommodate the project, traffic on one side of ORR heading towards KR Puram is being blocked, while the opposite lane is temporarily converted into a two-way road during the construction hours.

Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes. Instead of taking the KR Puram railway station route, they can turn left near Marathahalli Bridge, follow HAL Airport Road, and take a right at Suranjandas Road Junction. From there, they can proceed to NGEF Junction, take another right, and continue towards Tin Factory and Hebbal.

The police have urged travelers to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with authorities to manage the situation.