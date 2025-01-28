Bengaluru techie’s Kannada learning tool makes quick conversations a breeze

Bengaluru-based techie has developed a Kannada learning tool aimed at helping users improve their conversational skills with minimal effort. The tool is designed to keep learning simple and efficient, offering one new conversational phrase each day.(X/@shantanugoel)

The tool, which Shantanu Goel initially created for his own use, is now being launched for the wider public.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goel described the tool as a solution for those who want to pick up Kannada but may have hesitated due to shyness or lack of time. “Are you a Peak Bengaluru person but still shy away from speaking Kannada?” he asked, inviting people to try the tool and provide feedback.

(Also Read: Bengaluru college student replaces Ashoka Chakra and draws state map on Indian flag; sparks outrage)

Check out his post here:

The tool is designed to keep learning simple and efficient, offering one new conversational phrase each day. Users can also browse through previously shared phrases at their convenience. The app features good audio pronunciation to ensure correct learning and even includes an "exam mode" to help test progress. Additionally, a weekly email summary reminds users of the phrases they’ve learned, making it easier to retain and repeat.

(Also Read: 'She wants my death': Karnataka man dies by suicide, alleges harassment by wife)

How did the X users react to the tool?

X users have responded positively to the tool, suggesting several improvements and praising its design. One user recommended adding a feature to input English text and get its Kannada translation, which could be useful in many situations.

Another user proposed a Chrome extension that suggests a new word or phrase every time a new tab is opened. Many others expressed gratitude, with one saying, “You are a godsend! The app is beautiful, thank you so much!”.

Another user appreciated Shantanu's effort, stating, "Thank you for the wonderful work. Learning and speaking a native language helps preserve the language and its culture. This is what we call Indianness."

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver, accomplice assault pedestrian and rob ₹24,000 via QR code: Report)