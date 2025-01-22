Ghaziabad: Bikers snatch bag containing 3.5 lakh cash from wedding guests outside banquet hall

Two bikers late Monday night allegedly snatched and fled with a bag containing ₹3.5 lakh cash from a couple of wedding guests waiting outside a banquet hall in Ghaziabad’s Loni. Police said the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed outside the banquet hall. The incident happened around 1am on Tuesday, after a majority of the wedding guests had left, and only close relatives and family members were waiting for the wedding rituals to take place. (Representational image)

Police also said they have registered an FIR under section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station and formed several teams to trace the suspects.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a banquet hall where the groom’s father, Inderpal Singh Thakur, 58, was waiting along with his brother Kiranpal Singh, 55.

“As soon as the groom’s father handed over the bag to his brother, two bikers started their bike from about 10-15 metres away and came near them. The pillion rider snatched the bag but Singh did not let it go. In the process, he fell to the ground, and the bikers fled with the bag containing about ₹3.5 lakhs cash. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP, Loni circle.

Police investigated the scene of the crime and also scanned footage from several CCTV cameras to conclude that the two robbers arrived barely two minutes before the incident.

Police said the incident happened around 1am on Tuesday, after a majority of the wedding guests had left, and only close relatives and family members were waiting for the wedding rituals to take place.

“They were probably in search of some victim, and got a chance when they saw the bag in Singh’s hand. Singh fell to the ground while resisting the robbery and sustained minor injuries. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint given by his older brother. Our teams are trying to trace the robbery suspects,” the ACP said.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Loni police station area.