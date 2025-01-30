Trio held with four snatched mobile phones in Mohali

Three days after a trio robbed a pedestrian of his mobile phone in Balongi, police arrested the accused on Tuesday. The accused were booked under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Balongi police station in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Police said the trio robbed Babu Lal, a UP native currently residing in Balongi, on January 25 around 5.20 am.

According to Lal, the masked accused robbed him after threatening him with a bike chain and sword while he was going towards Phase 7.

Based on human intelligence and CCTV footage, the accused were identified as Sahil of Balongi; Vijay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas of Haryana. Four snatched mobile phones, a toy pistol, a sword and a motorcycle chain were recovered from their possession. According to police, Kumar was earlier booked in an attempt to murder case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on initial questioning, one more snatching FIR has been traced.