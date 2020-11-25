e-paper
UP panchayat elections 2021: AAP will contest on all seats

The decision was taken at the end of a two-day state executive committee meeting of the party

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.(HT file)
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on all seats in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections due early next year, party MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh told media persons on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the end of a two-day state executive committee meeting of the party. “A form will be issued for aspiring candidates in all districts. District committees will forward completed forms to the state committee,” added Singh.

He also said that changes will be made in the state and district committees of the party so as to ensure representatives in every village across the state.

The party is also demanding direct election of zilla panchayat adhyaksh and block pramukh. At present, both the officials are selected by zilla panchayat members and kshetra panchayat members.

On the occasion, Singh also attacked the BJP government over the law-and-order situation in the state. The women’s wing of the party staged a protest at Parivartan Chowk in the state capital over rising crime against women. Similar protests were staged in several cities across the state.

