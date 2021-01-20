UP police file FIR against 8 for demolishing toilet near temple in Saharanpur
- The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists who were upset that it was built near a temple.
Police in Saharanpur said Wednesday that they have registered a FIR against eight people who demolished a recently renovated public toilet complex at the state-run roadways bus stand in the town’s Sadar area.
The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists.
The men who chanted "Jai Shri Ram", were upset over a toilet complex being close to a temple.
A case has been registered against 7 to 8 people in Sadar police station after videos of the incident went viral on social media.
"An FIR has been registered against a few persons who were accused of demolishing a public toilet. Investigation is underway," said circle officer BP Tripathi.
In the videos, posted by some people on social media, a group of men are seen demolishing a recently renovated public toilet inside a roadways bus stand. They used iron rods, hammers to demolish the structure and raised religious slogans.
Sources said a few activists of the same group had warned the roadways officials two days before to remove the toilet constructed near a temple and had claimed that if it wasn't done, they would do so themselves.
Bimla, the caretaker of the toilet complex, claimed that urinals had been there for decades, and nobody objected to it ever. She said that a drain flows between the wall of the temple and toilet complex and it was wrong to say that it was next to the temple wall.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison
- Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row
- The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa
- A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox