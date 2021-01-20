UP police file FIR against 8 for demolishing toilet near temple in Saharanpur

Police in Saharanpur said Wednesday that they have registered a FIR against eight people who demolished a recently renovated public toilet complex at the state-run roadways bus stand in the town’s Sadar area.

The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists.

The men who chanted "Jai Shri Ram", were upset over a toilet complex being close to a temple.

A case has been registered against 7 to 8 people in Sadar police station after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

"An FIR has been registered against a few persons who were accused of demolishing a public toilet. Investigation is underway," said circle officer BP Tripathi.

In the videos, posted by some people on social media, a group of men are seen demolishing a recently renovated public toilet inside a roadways bus stand. They used iron rods, hammers to demolish the structure and raised religious slogans.

Sources said a few activists of the same group had warned the roadways officials two days before to remove the toilet constructed near a temple and had claimed that if it wasn't done, they would do so themselves.

Bimla, the caretaker of the toilet complex, claimed that urinals had been there for decades, and nobody objected to it ever. She said that a drain flows between the wall of the temple and toilet complex and it was wrong to say that it was next to the temple wall.