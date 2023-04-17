UP Police forms 3-member SIT to probe Atiq Ahmad and his brother's killing

The murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf late Saturday night - by three armed men and despite an escort of armed Uttar Pradesh Police personnel - will be investigated by a three-member special investigation team set up by the state's police force.

Police personnel escort Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad for a medical examination, in Prayagraj. Atiq's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf also seen. (ANI file)

The team will be headed by Satish Chandra, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and include Satendra Prasad Tiwari, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali), and Inspector Om Prakash from the Investigation Cell of Prayagraj Police's Crime Branch.

A statement from the office of Prayagraj's top cop said the SIT had been directed to 'complete the investigation in a quality and time-bound manner (and) in a scientific manner..."

The statement referred to 'a large number of statements / evidences of witnesses, compilation of archival / electronic evidences (and) compilation of scientific / forensic evidences', as well as 'conducting tests from forensic science laboratory'.

These, it indicated, were meant to ensure a 'fair and quality investigation'.

In addition to the investigation team, a 'supervision' team has been set up by RK Vishwakarma, the Director-General of UP Police to oversee the SIT's progress.

The 'supervision' team counts Bhanu Bhaskar, the Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone), as its head and Ramit Sharma, the Prayagraj Police Comissioner, and the Director of the state's Forensic Science Laboratory as members.

Atiq Ahmad's murder will also be the subject of a judicial investigation.

On Sunday, the UP government set up a three-member team headed by Arvind Kumar Tripathi, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court. It will include two other members - Brijesh Kumar Soni, another retired judge, and Subesh Kumar Singh, an ex-DGP.

