UP polls: 40% of seats to be reserved for women, says Congress

Looking to consolidate its support base in Uttar Pradesh, especially among women voters, the Congress on Tuesday announced that 40% of candidates fielded by the party for the assembly elections next year would be women.

This was announced in no uncertain terms by party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I’m a girl, I can fight)’ slogan painted in the backdrop.

The AICC national general secretary and in charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh said the decision was aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half of the electorate, a “full-fledged partner in power”.

“This decision is for every woman who wants to bring about a change, fight for justice and work for unity and development. Only women can bring about a change because they have compassion, they are firm, and they have the power. We promise to ensure full participation of women in the state’s politics,” she said.

Gandhi called upon women to join politics to change the “politics in Uttar Pradesh” and said applications for tickets would be accepted till November 15. The announcement was greeted with the bursting of firecrackers and slogan-shouting by women workers at the party office.

When asked if Congress would take this to the national level, Gandhi said she was the party in charge of UP and it was for the other states to take a call on this. If she had her way, Gandhi said, up to 50% of seats would be reserved for women candidates.

The AICC general secretary tasked with regaining the party’s lost ground in the political heartland, however, was non-committal about contesting the upcoming state polls herself. “It has not been decided yet,” she said in response to a question.

About leaders seeking tickets for their wives or other family members, she said, “What is the harm if people want tickets for their wives or other women of their family? When they fight elections, they get empowered.”

Gandhi also used the occasion to target the Bharatiya Janata Party government on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3. “This government shows how it can protect those who crush people. This is wrong,” she said.

Referring to all women she met over the past two years, including policewomen who detained her in Sitapur when she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri on October 4, Gandhi said, “It was pitch dark in Sitapur. I was surrounded by police, including women cops. I also argued with them. They asked me to sit in a jeep and took me to the Sitapur police lines. One of them was Madhu and the other was Pooja. They were on duty till 4am. This decision (40% tickets for women) is for them as well.”

Asked whether the party would manage to get sufficient women candidates, Gandhi said: “Yes, we will get candidates and they will contest the election. If they don’t get sufficient strength this time, they will get it next time. We will help them fight the election.”

“The Congress has never worked for the women and is now talking about 40 percent reservation for women only in view of 2022 UP assembly elections,” state BJP spokesman Chandra Mohan said.

Political watchers saw merit in Congress’ move. “This is a good move. Every political party should follow it. The decision, if followed by other parties too, will bring about a social change and discipline to politics,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.