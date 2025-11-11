Pilibhit , VHP has accused a senior district official in Pilibhit of filing a "false and politically motivated" case against one of its local office-bearers, who has been arrested, with authorities here ordering a probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday. UP: Row erupts in Pilibhit over VHP leader's arrest, admin orders probe

The controversy erupted after Additional District Magistrate Ritu Punia lodged an FIR against VHP's organisation secretary Prince Gaur at the Pilibhit Nagar Kotwali police station on November 6.

Police arrested Gaur on Saturday, but he was later admitted to a hospital the same night after his health deteriorated in jail, officials said.

The following day, VHP Braj region's organising secretary, Rajesh, met the District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav and other senior officials, alleging that the case was "baseless and fabricated".

Rajesh told PTI that the action against Gaur was "a deliberate attempt to malign the organisation."

He said, "The Constitution gives every citizen the right to raise complaints against any officer or person. But here, a case was filed against someone who exercised that right. This reflects an anti-democratic mindset." He demanded an impartial probe into the conduct of ADM Punia.

DM Gyanendra Singh confirmed to PTI that a VHP delegation met him and said that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered and the process has begun.

SSP Abhishek Yadav told PTI that the police are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, taking into account all aspects of the case.

"The organisation's representatives presented their side. The police are examining all facts and parties concerned," SSP Yadav said, declining to comment further while the probe is underway.

Rajesh said that during the meeting, the VHP delegation also apprised the DM and SSP of "ADM Punia's biased conduct" and alleged "stance" against the organisation.

He claimed that both district officials gave "a positive and balanced response" and that the state government has also been informed of the entire issue.

The VHP has demanded disciplinary action against her.

According to officials, ADM Punia had earlier written to the district president of the VHP regarding a complaint that was later claimed to have been made on a forged letterhead.

The district president, in his reply dated November 4, termed the letter "fake" and said no such authorisation had been given to anyone in the organisation.

Rajesh said the VHP would also investigate the forged complaint letter internally.

"The VHP and Bajrang Dal should not be underestimated," Rajesh said. "Our organisation stands firmly with every karyakarta in all circumstances."

According to police, the charges against Gaur include BNS sections 132 , 336 , 338 , 340 , 308 , and 351 .

