UP schoolteachers to gherao DIOS office over non-payment of salary

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association has warned they will gherao the office of the district inspector of schools (DIOS) if the teachers are not paid their due salaries within three days, a report by HT’s sister concern Hindustan said on Sunday. Teachers have not received their salaries for the month of March, for which a technical issue with the Management Information System (MIS) was reportedly cited. With the panchayat polls in the state days away, the teachers have now warned of agitation and even a potential boycott of the upcoming polls if they are not paid the salaries in time.

The meeting of the UP Secondary Teachers' Association was held at the Sunder Lal Inter College in Rampur. It was noted during the meeting that therewas resentment among teachers as they are not being paid their salaries. The salary for February, the month when the last payment was made, was used to pay income tax and for Holi, they said. A month later, the teachers are finding it difficult to meet their daily needs due to the lack of funds.

The school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur are demanding an early salary from the district school inspector, failing which they will gherao the DIOS office, the report said, citing people in the UP Secondary Teachers' Association familiar with the development.

The panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases from April 15. The final phase will be on April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.