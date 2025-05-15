SC questions bar on trans persons as blood donors

The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Centre to consult experts for a revision of the country’s blood donation guidelines as it questioned the rationale behind excluding transgender persons branding the community “high risk”. New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)

The bench of justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the guidelines issued by National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) in 2017 which prevented “transgenders, men having sex with men (MSM) and female sex workers” from donating blood for being at “high risk” for HIV, Hepatitis B or C infections.

“What is worrying me is are we going to brand all transgender persons as risk, thus, indirectly stigmatising the transgender community...this is something only experts can advise,” the court observed.

The Centre, represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, said that the guidelines were not intended to stigmatise anyone but have been prepared with “scientific temper” by NBTC which comprises doctors and experts in the field.

The court responded saying, “What worries us is the element of discrimination. They have been isolated and excluded. Just think of something that such feeling does not come and health standards are not compromised.”

The court pointed out that with changing times, new technologies have emerged and there could be a way out to ensure any possibility of infections is checked and contained. “The question we need to ask is, are we creating a segregated group. Already transgenders suffer from severe biases and prejudices. Does this (guidelines) not further it,” it observed.

While ASG Bhati said that she will go back to the experts on the court’s suggestion, she argued that the guidelines must be viewed in light of the country’s public health requirements and the available testing mechanisms across the nation.

“These guidelines must be seen from the perspective of public health as the idea is not to stigmatise anyone,” she said.

In response, justice Kant noted that the court was consciously refraining from expressing any personal views on the matter and does not intend to override the expertise of medical professionals.

The court, however, also recognised that transgender individuals already face significant bias and prejudice in society.

“Are we creating a kind of segregated group?...transgenders already suffer biases and prejudices,” justice Singh noted.

The judges observed that a solution must be found that ensures that the transgender community is not unfairly stigmatised, while also maintaining the necessary safety measures for blood donations.

“You please talk to them that what can be way out that as a community they are not stigmatised, and at the same time safety measures remain in force,” it orally observed.