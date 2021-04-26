UP to procure 10mn Covid vaccine doses

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that an order for 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses has been placed for the third phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1.

“Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1,” the CM tweeted.

“An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard,” he added.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ‘’liberalised’’ policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging for an increase in the state’s medical oxygen quota. This is the second time in as many days when the chief minister has written to the Centre, highlighting depleting supplies.

Currently, the daily consumption of medical oxygen in the state is around 200 metric tonnes (MT), which is expected to rise to around 250-300 MT in the next two weeks. The CM directed chief secretary Vini Mahajan to pursue the matter with the Centre, with the caseload increasing due to an influx of patients from neighbouring states, pushing up the demand for medical oxygen, a statement said.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free Covid vaccination for all above the age of 18, days before the nationwide drive to inoculate a vast population is launched.

Immediately after Patnaiks announcement, the state government placed an order for over 38 million doses of vaccines.