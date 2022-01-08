UP to vote in 7 phases from Feb 10, Punjab on Feb 14; counting on March 10: EC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced a seven-phase poll schedule starting February 10 for five states - Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab - slated to vote for a new legislative assembly, with the final count happening on March 10.

“There are 619 constituencies that will go to polls,” said chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra in a press conference. “The decision has been taken after much deliberation, with all stakeholders.”

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab will vote on February 14. Manipur will vote in two phases, on February 27 and March 3.

The commission also issued a strict advisory stating that political parties must focus on virtual rallies. It has also banned roadshows and physical rallies until January 15 in keeping with strict Covid-19 protocols.

“All electoral offences will be brought to the fore,” Chandra said. “These are not just Covid related offences.” He added that there is no need to panic, but only be cautious. “Ultimately it is the voter that has to be safe.”

The CEC added that all the violations will be dealt with by the chief secretary or the chief of the state disaster management authority.

“We can’t say Corona is only because of the elections,” Chandra said. “We have ensured that most people are vaccinated. The situation is dynamic, we are monitoring it.”

The election body has already issued certain Covid-19 directions to all states, including telling chief secretaries to expedite vaccination; increase the number of polling stations; and reduce the number of people who will vote in each booth.

Earlier this year, the EC courted controversy throughout the eight-phase Bengal election, beginning with the prolonged duration of polls, to not conceding to the opposition’s demands to club the last three phases in view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. An FIR was also filed against EC for culpable homicide by the wife of a TMC candidate who died of Covid-19.

Polls were held as scheduled in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry. The Commission came under the scanner of various High Courts, with the Madras HC saying that poll officials should “probably be booked for murder”. It also asked the EC to file a detailed blueprint of measures to ensure Covid safe counting, which the EC submitted.

