UP: Two property dealers strangle woman, burn her body over land dispute

Two real estate agents have been arrested in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, for strangling a woman to death due to a property dispute, reported NDTV. Uttar Pradesh police recovered the victim's body in a river after she was killed in a property dispute(Representative image/PTI)

26-year-old Shivendra Yadav and his partner, 19-year-old Gaurav, allegedly called the victim to their office, where they forced her to consume alcohol and then strangled her.

They also set her body on fire before disposing of it in a river. Her mutilated body was recovered from the river by the police on Saturday, after she had been missing for five days.

Accused called victim's family

The victim's family had discovered her burnt scooter near a drain. The accused had also video-called the father to show them her dead body, they claimed as quoted by NDTV.

The family complained to the police, accusing the property dealers of murder.

The victim's sister alleged that the accused had taken ₹6 lakh from her for a land deal and lured her to their office on the pretext of handing over the documents before killing her.

During interrogation, Shivendra Yadav and Gaurav confessed to the crime. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said police.

Young man killed over property dispute

A young man was allegedly strangled to death by his stepbrother and uncle over a property dispute in the Badaun district’s Patiyali Sarai locality on April 10.

The accused were caught by the police on April 11 while they were attempting to dispose of the body on a railway track in a bid to cover up the crime.

Both the accused confessed to committing the crime. A case was registered against them under the charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

The victim lived in a two-storey house with his father, uncle and stepbrother. The uncle and stepbrother were allegedly attempting to convince the victim to leave his room.