Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar man bludgeons elder brother to death over property dispute, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 26, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Police said the victim’s wife filed a complaint, alleging her brother-in-law had heated arguments with her husband over a property dispute and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon

A man allegedly bludgeoned his elder brother to death in Jalandhar’s Raipur Rasoolpur village over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday, adding that a murder case was registered.

share
Police said the accused, Manjit Singh, killed 45-year-old Sarabjit Singh late on Monday and is yet to be arrested. (Representational image)
Police said the accused, Manjit Singh, killed 45-year-old Sarabjit Singh late on Monday and is yet to be arrested. (Representational image)

Police said the accused, Manjit Singh, killed 45-year-old Sarabjit Singh late on Monday and is yet to be arrested.

Police said the victim’s wife filed a complaint, alleging her brother-in-law had heated arguments with her husband over a property dispute and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police said the accused also attacked the complainant, but the villagers came to her rescue.

The case was registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhtia (BNS).

copy
Share Via
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On