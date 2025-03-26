Jalandhar man bludgeons elder brother to death over property dispute, booked

A man allegedly bludgeoned his elder brother to death in Jalandhar’s Raipur Rasoolpur village over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday, adding that a murder case was registered. Police said the accused, Manjit Singh, killed 45-year-old Sarabjit Singh late on Monday and is yet to be arrested. (Representational image)

Police said the victim’s wife filed a complaint, alleging her brother-in-law had heated arguments with her husband over a property dispute and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police said the accused also attacked the complainant, but the villagers came to her rescue.

The case was registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhtia (BNS).