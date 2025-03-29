Menu Explore
Faridkot shocker: Man axes sister, her husband to death over property dispute; held

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Mar 29, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Police said Resham Singh, 32, and his wife, Harpreet Kaur, 30, both residents of Moga, were axed to death in their sleep by Arshpreet Singh, also about 32

A man allegedly killed his sister and her husband over property dispute at Kanianwali village in Punjab’s border district of Faridkot in the wee hours on Friday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested.

According to Sadiq station-house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh, Harpreet had solemnised a love marriage that strained her relationship with the accused. (Representational image)
According to Sadiq station-house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh, Harpreet had solemnised a love marriage that strained her relationship with the accused. (Representational image)

Police said Resham Singh, 32, and his wife, Harpreet Kaur, 30, both residents of Moga, were axed to death in their sleep by Arshpreet Singh, also about 32.

People close to the family said Resham was a truck driver and the couple was living at Alamwala village in Moga district.

Police said Arshpreet, a farmer, fled after the crime but was arrested soon after, based on a tip-off.

Faridkot superintendent of police (SP investigation) Jasmeet Sahiwal said Arshpreet feared his sister, who came to Kanianwali village about a week ago with her husband and three-year-old daughter, to take care of their bedridden father Gamdoor Singh may stake claim to their ancestral eight-acre land.

The SP said others were at the house, but the accused did not harm them.

According to Sadiq station-house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh, Harpreet had solemnised a love marriage that strained her relationship with the accused.

“Arshpreet had an argument over the property with Resham and his sister on Thursday night, too. He attacked them fatally on Friday morning in a fit of rage while he was drunk,” the SHO said

He said that Gamdoor was bedridden after a surgery.

“Her mother, Kamaljit Kaur, was not able to attend to Gamdoor alone. Arshpreet’s wife is pregnant as well. The deceased had come to help her mother,” added the SHO.

