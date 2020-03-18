UP warns of jail term for those who skip tests

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Tuesday warned of tough action, including possible imprisonment, for those who do not cooperate in the state’s efforts to control the novel coronavirus outbreak and spread misinformation or rumours to create panic .

“We will take action against any suspect if he/she refuses to get tested or runs away from authorities. Action will also be taken against any person who tries to hide such patients, misleads or obstructs the health team from conducting its duty. If required, offenders will also be sent to jail as per the law,” the minister said.

The state government also announced postponement of high school, intermediate, competitive and other examinations, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also announcing the closure of all tourist spots until March 31 and educational institutions up to April 2, UP government spokesman and minister Shrikant Sharma said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked people to keep away from crowded places, take precaution and not to panic.

Sharma said directives had been issued to ensure that the government of India’s advisory on the novel coronavirus is implemented in Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.

Sharma said the chief minister had asked officials to ensure cleanliness at tourist spots while they remain closed to the public. He said directives had been issued to keep all cinema halls and multiplexes closed. Government events like tehsil divas, janata darshan and samadhan divas will also not be organised until April 2, he said.

Sharma said district magistrates (DMs) had been asked to make people aware oft the measures needed to be taken to check the spread of the coronavirus by putting up posters and banners. A complete ban has been imposed on all the types of protests and demonstrations, he said. The CM has asked DMs to ensure that the virus is contained in stage II (local transmission).

He said the state government would ensure free of cost treatment to those who get infected by the coronavirus. He added that the wages of employees working withthe government or with private companies will be paid and salary the period of treatment would not be deducted.

(With inputs from agencies)