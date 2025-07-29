Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
UP: Woman dies 15 days after giving birth to girl, family suspects in-laws murdered her

PTI |
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 08:58 pm IST

According to the complaint, Ruby Chauhan had been married to Mukul, a resident of Gajraula village, about a year and a half ago.

A woman who had given birth to a girl just 15 days ago died under suspicious circumstances, with her family alleging she was murdered and cremated without their knowledge, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhay Kumar Pandey said that the 25-year-old woman's family lodged a complaint at Dhampur police station on Monday, accusing her daughter's husband of murder.

The complainant alleged that Mukul, who was often drunk, used to physically abuse Ruby. On Monday, he allegedly strangled her to death and performed her last rites at the Ramganga ghat without informing her parents.

Ruby had been facing increased harassment from her in-laws since giving birth to a daughter 15 days ago, the complaint said.

The forensic team has collected the remains from the cremation site for investigation, and both Mukul and his mother have been arrested, the CO said.

