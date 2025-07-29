UP: Woman dies 15 days after giving birth to girl, family suspects in-laws murdered her

A woman who had given birth to a girl just 15 days ago died under suspicious circumstances, with her family alleging she was murdered and cremated without their knowledge, police said on Tuesday. Ruby had been facing increased harassment from her in-laws since giving birth to a daughter 15 days ago, the complaint said.(Representational)

Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhay Kumar Pandey said that the 25-year-old woman's family lodged a complaint at Dhampur police station on Monday, accusing her daughter's husband of murder.

According to the complaint, Ruby Chauhan had been married to Mukul, a resident of Gajraula village, about a year and a half ago.

The complainant alleged that Mukul, who was often drunk, used to physically abuse Ruby. On Monday, he allegedly strangled her to death and performed her last rites at the Ramganga ghat without informing her parents.

Ruby had been facing increased harassment from her in-laws since giving birth to a daughter 15 days ago, the complaint said.

The forensic team has collected the remains from the cremation site for investigation, and both Mukul and his mother have been arrested, the CO said.