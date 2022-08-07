UP woman fell into gorge while taking selfie, later husband held for murder

The Uttarakhand police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his wife near Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district, a senior official said.

The accused, identified as Rahul of Moradabad, made up a story before the police that his wife, Priyanka, fell into a deep gorge while taking a selfie near Devprayag on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, the police added.

The couple had an inter-caste marriage a month ago against the wishes of their families and were on their way back to Moradabad after visiting the Badrinath shrine, the police stated.

However, the woman’s brother filed a complaint against his brother-in-law for his sister’s death on August 5. The complainant, identified as Gaurav, told the police that his sister’s in-laws were unhappy with the marriage and put pressure on the couple for dowry due to which their mental peace was disturbed. The couple fought over the same issue, said Ravindra Chamoli, circle officer Narendranagar in Tehri Garhwal district.

“We arrested the accused on August 5 on the complaint of the victim’s brother and produced him in a local court the next day which sent him to jail,” he said.