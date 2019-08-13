UP woman given triple talaq after asking for Rs 30 to buy medicines

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:51 IST

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district has said she was divorced by her husband through the now criminalised practice of ‘triple talaq’ after she asked him for Rs 30 to buy medicines.

News agency Asian News International reported that the woman, who got married three years ago, also said her two children were taken away from her.

“I asked Rs 30 for medicine and instead, he (the husband) started shouting at me and gave me triple talaq. Thereafter, his family pushed me out of their house,” the woman said, according to ANI.

Hapur’s deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Singh said they have filed the woman’s complaint.

“We have received an application where a woman has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq a few days back. We have registered a case and are doing an investigation. Action as necessary will be taken.” Singh said while speaking to ANI.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1.

Several women have filed complaints with the police alleging they were divorced by their husbands using an Islamic law that allows a husband to annul a marriage by uttering the word talaq—Arabic for “divorce”—three times after Parliament passed the bill.

A woman in Sitapur alleged earlier this month that her nose was chopped off by her in-laws after she refused to withdraw a case of triple talaq.

Another woman in Muzaffarnagar was divorced through triple talaq on WhatsApp by her husband, who works in Kuwait as a labourer. The divorce came after she filed a dowry and harassment case against him and his family.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:51 IST