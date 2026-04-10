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UP: Woman kills husband in a fit of rage, later dies by suicide; newborn child also dead

In a shocking incident from Gareru village, a domestic dispute led to a mother killing her husband with a hammer before taking her own life.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:07 pm IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
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A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, leaving behind her new-born child who also died during treatment, following a domestic dispute here on Friday morning, police said.

The couple's newborn child also tragically died during treatment, UP police said.(Representational)

The incident took place in Gareru village when a dispute broke out between Sanju (26), and her husband Shiva (27), and in a fit of rage, Sanju struck her husband on the head with a hammer, killing him, they said.

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To conceal the crime, she locked her husband's body and her 22-day-old infant in the room, and then went to the Devrakot railway track where she jumped in front of a train and died, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balwant Chaudhary said police reached the railway track after receiving information, and upon identifying the woman, they reached her home to find the husband's body and the infant who died during treatment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / UP: Woman kills husband in a fit of rage, later dies by suicide; newborn child also dead
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