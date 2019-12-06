UP woman shot in the neck for refusing to dance at a wedding party

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:34 IST

A 20-year-old dancer was shot in the neck from a close range at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on November 30 for refusing to dance to the tunes of a gun wielding man, who is on the run. The dancer is currently under treatment at a Prayagraj hospital.

Ajit Singh shot Hina after she refused to dance any further to the songs requested by Singh. An infuriated Ajit first fired indiscriminately then shot her along with two other men, 42-year old Mukesh and 38-year old Kamlesh. Mukesh was shot in the head and Kamlesh in his hand. Their injuries are believed to be critical.

Ajit Singh’s father Phool Singh and the village head Sudhir Singh have been arrested, said police. “A case of attempt to murder is registered; the police are conducting raids to arrest Ajit,” said Ankit Mittal, SP Chitrakoot.

The village head had hired Hina and her troupe to perform at his daughter’s marriage last Saturday, which was attended by nearly 2000 guests.

Sources said Ajit was high on liquor and made Hina dance to his favourite tunes all evening till she refused to comply any further. An angry Ajit took out his pistol and began firing in the air to scare her into submission then shot her along with two others, when she did not budge. Ajit, a resident of Kaushambi was seen in the Tikra village-- where the woman was shot-- till next morning. The village head is accused of misleading people into believing the incident was a result of celebratory firing and concealing Ajit’s identity as the shooter.

The police said it took two days to ascertain that Ajit Singh had fired the bullets with an intention to harm the victims following which a case of attempt to murder was filed and a hunt for Singh was launched.