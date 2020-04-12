UP woman throws her 5 kids into river, jumps in. Then she changes her mind

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:39 IST

A woman reportedly threw her five children, including a three-year-old boy, into the Ganges near Jahagira Ghat in Bhadohi district on Sunday following an altercation with her husband. All children are feared drowned, police said.

Police said that Mridul aka Munna, a resident of Jahagira village, had an altercation with her wife Manju who reportedly asked him for money to meet domestic expenses. After sometime, she along with her five children went to the ghat and allegedly pushed the children into the river, before jumping herself.

While the children- Shiv Shankar (8), Keshav Prasad (3) and Puja aka Saraswati (6) and two others aged 10 and 12- are all believed to have drowned, the mother is alleged to have changed her mind after jumping into the river and swam back to the shore. She sat on the bank of the river after the incident.

Some locals, who were working in the nearby fields, rushed to rescue the children but didn’t succeed.

District magistrate Bhadohi Rajendra Prasad and superintendent of police Rambadan Singh soon reached the spot and engaged two teams of divers to look for the children.

The DM confirmed that it was due to the quarrel with her husband that the woman took the decision to throw her five children into the river.

According to some locals, the mental condition of the woman was not sound, but her husband claimed that she was mentally fit. He said he couldn’t understand why his wife had to take such an extreme step.