Upbringing guided my response: Former CJI BR Gavai opens up about shoe throwing incident

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai recently opened up about his experiences after the shoe-throwing attempt at him, made last month. He said that his decision not to pursue action against the lawyer stemmed from his upbringing and personal values. Responding to the criticism of the working of the Supreme Court collegium, Gavai strongly defended its functioning.(PTI File)

In an interview with ANI, former CJI BR Gavai said, “Maybe it is a result of my upbringing... I didn't even know it was related to some alleged utterances or observations made by me in court.” Gavai also added that he felt he should proceed with the matter and that it was a decision "taken in the spur of the moment," he said.

Earlier, on October 6, Advocate Rakesh Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI, who was in the courtroom. Security personnel present in the court intervened and took the lawyer out of the courtroom. After the incident, Gavai decided not to pursue any action against the lawyer.

Gavai on criticism of collegium system

Responding to the criticism of the working of the Supreme Court collegium, Gavai strongly defended its functioning, saying that the “Collegium is transparent.” “The allegations that it is opaque are not well-founded,” he was quoted as saying. He also explained the selection process of the collegium that involves extensive interaction and consultation.

He added that since the tenure of Justice Khanna, the collegium members have personally talked with all the shortlisted candidates and taken inputs from consulting judges and the law ministry. Gavai said that all aspects are taken into consideration before a final decision is made.

Former CJI also addressed criticisms directed at the constitutional bodies, and said that the cases are decided solely based on law and the judge's understanding of it. "Fair criticism of judgments is always welcome, but criticising judges for their judgments is not in good taste," BR Gavai told ANI.