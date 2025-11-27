Pollution affecting basic functioning inside court: CJI

New Delhi : Delhi-NCR’s choking air overshadowed multiple proceedings in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and several senior lawyers repeatedly flagging the deteriorating air quality that has begun affecting basic functioning inside the courtroom. The Supreme Court of India (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

what the CJI said.

The severity of the problem played out when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi abruptly sought permission to leave midway through arguments, citing “chest congestion”, and requested that he be allowed to appear online. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal supported him, saying, “Things are really getting from bad to worse. Every year, the pollution is increasing. At least there should be some option for the elderly lawyers who may get sick.”

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said he would consult bar associations on allowing virtual hearings for senior lawyers affected by the pollution. “I will take the Bar into confidence. Sometimes we are not aware what kind of difficulties lawyers will face if we take such a decision,” he said, noting that uniform directions would require consultation with Bar associations.

He also observed that judges were equally affected, especially given that “most of them are above 60 years.” He recalled that a former Supreme Court judge associated with the e-Committee recently suffered a stroke that he linked to prevailing weather conditions.

The matter arose during the hearing of a plea involving poor and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students missing out on education when classes shift online due to pollution emergencies. The bench, which also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi, remarked that the air in Delhi had become “really bad”. The Chief Justice shared that after his evening walk on Tuesday, he “had problems regaining health since morning”, a remark underscoring the growing human toll of the worsening air.

The observations coincided with a day when the city’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category and November temperatures dropped to some of the lowest levels seen in two years.

At 9 am Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 333, classified as “very poor”, marking the twenty-first consecutive day when it has remained above 300. These conditions formed the backdrop for arguments that the health and rights of children were being compromised during pollution-driven shutdowns.

The application before the bench addressed the widening digital divide faced by students in government schools, particularly when emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) force classes into the online mode. The plea sought implementation of the PRAGYATA guidelines that were introduced during the Covid pandemic to ensure structured online education based on available digital resources.

The guidelines expand to “Plan, Review, Arrange, Guide, Yak, Assign, Track, Appreciate”. Advocates Pankaj Sinha and Shashank Singh highlighted that pollution-induced online schooling days had increased steadily, rising from 24 days in 2022 to 40 in 2023 and 55 last year.

The bench expressed concern over administrative indifference, noting that despite the issuance of notice on September 16 to the Government of India, the Delhi government and its education directorate, none had responded or appeared.

“It appears that the relief sought in this application requires assistance from the Directorate of Education. Unfortunately, the said department has not come forward to assist the court,” the bench said, summoning the Delhi education secretary for the next hearing. While the applicant sought mandatory adoption of the online education framework, the bench declined to pass any orders without hearing the Centre and the state. The plea argued that in the absence of a mechanism ensuring continued education during shutdowns, children without devices or internet access were being deprived of their fundamental right under Article 21A, leading to “prolonged educational deprivation” for marginalised groups.

The Chief Justice’s remarks came shortly after another Supreme Court judge, Justice PS Narasimha, had expressed alarm over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region. Leading a bench that also comprised Justice Atul S Chandurkar, he had on November 13 urged lawyers to avoid physical appearances.

“The situation is very, very serious. Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage,” he said.

On the judicial side, the top court continues to oversee multiple cases concerning air pollution in Delhi NCR. The latest order was issued on November 19 when it approved significant revisions to the Graded Response Action Plan based on recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Under the revised structure, some restrictions previously applicable only at the highest pollution stage now apply earlier. Stage 4 advisories, triggered when AQI crosses 450, will now begin at stage 3. Measures earlier placed in stage 3 will apply at stage 2, and stage 2 actions will shift to stage 1.

An earlier bench led by the then CJI, Bhushan R Gavai, had asked the air quality commission to consider directing schools in Delhi NCR to postpone open-air sports competitions planned in November and December to “safer months” in light of prevailing pollution levels.